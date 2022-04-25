SKI vs UNS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Jamaica T10 2022 match, April 26, 12:00 AM IST

SKI vs UNS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jamaica T10 2022 match between Surrey Kings and United Stars: Surrey Kings will be raring to continue their unbeaten ride in the Jamaica T10 2022 when they face United Stars on April 26, Tuesday. Surrey Kings are undefeatable in the competition. They have won all four league matches to top the points table.

Surrey Kings defeated Cornwall Warriors by four wickets in their last match. Shalome Parnell took a three-wicket haul to restrict Warriors to 75 runs. Chasing the total, Kings won in 8.3 overs due to a good batting display by the middle-order.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

United Stars are struggling in the league. They have won just one out of their four league matches. Stars are heading into the Tuesday game after suffering a defeat against Middlesex Titans by 18 runs.

Ahead of the match between Surrey Kings and United Stars, here is everything you need to know:

SKI vs UNS Telecast

Surrey Kings vs United Stars game will not be telecast in India.

SKI vs UNS Live Streaming

The Jamaica T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SKI vs UNS Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sabina Park at Kingston in Jamaica at 12:00 AM IST on April 26, Tuesday.

SKI vs UNS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Michael Frew

Vice-Captain – Kennar Lewis

Suggested Playing XI for SKI vs UNS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kymani Wilson, Anthony Walters

Batters: Jermaine Blackwood, John Campbell, Oraine Williams, Kennar Lewis

All-rounders: Alwyn Williams

Bowlers: Ojay Shields, Micheal Thompson, Brad Barnes, Damani Sewell

SKI vs UNS Probable XIs:

Surrey Kings: Kymani Wilson (wk) Aldane Thomas, Patrick Harty, Kennar Lewis, Jermaine Blackwood (c), Jeavor Royal, Andre Dennis, Oraine Williams, Brad Barnes, Shalome Parnell, Andre McCarthy

United Stars: Shaquille Greenwood, John Campbell (C), Sykiane Wilson, Alwyn Williams, Damani Sewell, Tyrone Daley, Micheal Thompson, Ojay Shields, Dwayne Hamilton, Anthony Walters (Wk), Amoi Campbell

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here