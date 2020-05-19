Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Skill Coaches Double Up as Mental Conditioning Coaches: Bangar

In the past a lot of players have raised their voices for the inclusion of a mental conditioning coach for Team India to cope with the pressures of international cricket.

Cricketnext Staff |May 19, 2020, 4:45 PM IST
Skill Coaches Double Up as Mental Conditioning Coaches: Bangar

In the past a lot of players have raised their voices for the inclusion of a mental conditioning coach for Team India to cope with the pressures of international cricket.

Stalwarts of Indian cricket, MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh have also advocated for the same. It becomes all the more important as mental health is still a taboo in the country.

While talking at an event recently, Dhoni had said, "In India, I feel there is still a big issue of accepting that there is some weakness when it comes to the mental aspects, but we generally term it as mental illness," Dhoni said.

"Nobody really says that, when I go to bat, the first 5 to 10 deliveries my heart rate is elevated, I feel the pressure, I feel a bit scared because that's how everybody feels -- how to cope with that?

"This is a small problem but a lot of times we hesitate to say it to a coach and that's why the relationship between a player and coach is very important be it any sport."

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar too talked about the importance of players talking to coaches about their insecurities, but believes that skill coaches double up as mental conditioning coaches too.

"Basically, the coaches tend to double up as mental conditioning coaches primarily for the reason that they spend a lot of time with the players and number two is the trust that a player enjoys with a particular coach," Bangar said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

"So, it's very important for a coach and player to form that sort of a relationship wherein the player can confide his insecurities with the coach and be rest assured that whatever has been conveyed to the coach or the inner most feelings of a player does not really go outside the two of them," he explained.

The former coach also said that trust is an important factor in the relationship. "I think trust is a major factor, it could be a mental conditioning coach, or it could be skill coach, in today's time the skill coaches tend to double up as the mental conditioning coaches," he said.

mental conditioningMS DhoniSanjay Bangaryuvraj singh

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more