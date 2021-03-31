IPL 2021: Skipper Eoin Morgan Recovering Well & May Be Available For KKR's IPL Opener

England and Kolkata Knight Riders’ Skipper, Eoin Morgan is hopeful of a full recovery in time for the franchise’s opening game of the IPL 2021 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on the 11th of April. Morgan was forced to miss the final two matches of the ODI series against India in Pune because of a split webbing between his thumb and index finger sustained during the series opener. The dynamic middle-order batsman stated that the gap between the ODI series and the IPL gave him sufficient time to recover from his injury.

IPL 2021: Jason Roy Signs Up With Sunrisers Hyderabad as Mitchell Marsh Replacement

“Yeah, I feel a lot better than I did a week ago. The plan moving forward is to remove the stitches tomorrow and progress with my batting in the coming days and fielding on the back of that. Given the time frame I have available, it’s looking very good,” said Morgan.

Morgan was impressed with the Indian speedster Prasidh Krishna who made a fine debut in the ODI series against England and is looking forward to use his services with KKR.

“After Prasidh’s debut, on the way back after the toss, I went and congratulated him. For me, debuts are not entirely just about the player, it is about their families, friends, and the journey the player has been on. So, it is a celebration of that achievement of the recognition of the stardom of your next journey and it was great to see Prasidh represent India and do well on top of that.”

Morgan was also pleased with the inclusion of veteran Indian ace spinner Harbhajan Singh in the squad. The off spinner is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the history of the IPL with 150 wickets in 157 bowling innings at a brilliant economy rate of 7.05.

“I think adding Harbhajan to our squad has strengthened our spin department. If you look at our spin department, on paper it is one of the best in the tournament and that is factual. We have to play in Chennai and it can turn there, it can raise the eyebrows of our spinners there. If we do well in the tournament, our spinners would have bowled well.”

IPL 2021: Batted for First Time in 20 Days, Maintaining Momentum Key – Ajinkya Rahane

KKR had called upon the services of England’s white-ball analyst Nathan Leamon as their strategic consultant for the season. Morgan recalled his experience of working with Nathan and lauded the inputs and insights provided by him to the team.

“I have worked with Nathan in the England cricket team in 2010, both as a player and as a captain. In the new age of sport where information is freely available, the biggest thing we can do is to figure out how to use that information. Having different information available to help different players, in turn, to help the team is obviously something we have looked into it.”

“If you see the role of analysts in different sports across the world, it plays such a big part. For me, Nathan coming on board has added to a strong area and we value that to a huge amount,” he added.

KKR’s versatility and fluid approach in batting troubled a few opposition teams last year and Morgan hinted at the same in this edition too.

“We are all due to get together quite soon towards the end of the week in which we will discuss our plans and thoughts and actually talk about our strengths as a squad and team. Last year, we saw the versatility within our middle order and the flexibility to promote myself, DK, or Sunil. If we play well, there will be a lot of teams that will not enjoy playing against us. We need to make the right call when to play the best hand and that is one thing we learnt from the last year.”

The KKR captain also emphasized the need to put a proper plan in place for the IPL.

“The IPL is the biggest tournament in the world which has the biggest of players. A competitive campaign or successful campaign is the battle with the injuries or illness along the way. Whether you like it or not, it does happen throughout a season. Planning needs to be put across to strengthen your team across all areas. We did that in this auction and we are hoping to best position ourselves to have a versatile team when it comes to selection,” he added.​