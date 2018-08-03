India vs England: King Kohli Stands Tall to Keep Visitors' Hopes Alive in Birmingham

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century during the second day of the first test cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham. (AP Photo)

Loading...

A very important knock by @ImVkohli. Lovely way to set up the Test series. Congrats on your Test hundred. #ENGvIND — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 2, 2018

That’s an incredible knock @imVkohli !!! 1 man battle against the moving ball ..... #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 2, 2018

First Published: August 3, 2018, 8:25 AM IST