India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is expecting his baby with fiance, Serbian actress Natasha Stankovic.
Hardik made this announcement on Instagram, along with their pictures, with the caption reading: "Natasa and I had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."
Many current and former cricketers congratulated Pandya. Team India skipper Virat Kohli too showered blessings on the couple.
Commenting on Pandya's post, Kohli said, "Congratulations to you both H. Lots of love and blessings for the 3rd member of your clan."
Earlier this year, Hardik had announced his engagement to Natasa via social media as well. On January 1, Hardik had himself shared an image of him proposing to Natasa on social media and had captioned it: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."
The news of the India all-rounder Hardik's engagement to Natasa came as a huge surprise not just to his fans, but also to many members of the Indian team.
India head coach Ravi Shastri was one of the first to wish the duo and he wrote in the comment section: "Congratulations Hardy and Natasa."
Skipper Virat Kohli Congratulates Hardik-Natasha on Expecting First Child
