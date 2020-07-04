Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

FINNISH PREMIER LEAGUE, 2020 Match 25, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 04 July, 2020

2ND INN

Empire CC

125/6 (20.0)

Empire CC
v/s
Helsinki Cricket Club
Helsinki Cricket Club*

114/9 (20.0)

Empire CC beat Helsinki Cricket Club by 11 runs
Live

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 4, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 04 July, 2020

1ST INN

Brno Rangers *

67/5 (9.5)

Brno Rangers
v/s
Brno Raptors
Brno Raptors

Brno Rangers elected to bat

SKK vs BTC Dream11 Team Finnish Premier League - T20 KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti vs Bengal Tigers CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 4, 2020

SKK vs BTC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SKK vs BTC Dream11 Best Picks / SKK vs BTC Dream11 Captain / SKK vs BTC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 4, 2020, 1:05 PM IST
SKK vs BTC Dream11 Team Finnish Premier League - T20 KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti vs Bengal Tigers CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 4, 2020

SKK vs BTC Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish Premier League - T20 | Featuring Finland’s top eight teams and an assortment of talented international cricketers, the Finnish Premier League promises to showcase cricket in Finland like never before. Formed in 1972, Helsinki CC is the oldest in Finland, preceding the national cricket association by almost three decades. In fact, Helsinki CC, Finnish champions, were due to be in action today at ECL20 before the tournament’s postponement because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Finland has a very hard working and dedicated group of cricketers and administrators who want to push boundaries in order to take the game forward. We are proud to partner Cricket Finland and help with its promotion and development of the game,” said ECN Founder Daniel Weston.

SKK vs BTC Finnish Premier League - T20 Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode

SKK vs BTC Finnish Premier League - T20 Match Details

July 4– 4:30 PM IST from Brno Cricket Ground in Brno.

SKK vs BTC Finnish Premier League - T20 My Dream11 Team

SKK vs BTC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Jordan O’Brien (VICE CAPTAIN), Muhammad Imrul Abedin

SKK vs BTC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Habib Al Amin

SKK vs BTC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Jake Goodwin, Atif Rasheed (c), Nurul Huda

SKK vs BTC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Raja Waqas, Tonmoy Kumar Saha, Rony Sardar

SKK vs BTC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti Jordan O’Brien (vc), Muhammad Imrul Abedin, Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Habib Al Amin, Jake Goodwin, Atif Rasheed (c), Nurul Huda, Raja Waqas, Tonmoy Kumar Saha, Rony Sardar

Bengal Tigers CC Muhammad Imrul Abedin, Shahed Alam, Md Belayet Khan, Md Nurul Huda, Tonmoy Kumar Saha, Habib Al Amin Arman, Md Saiful Islam, Md Jabed Khan Sohag, Osman Ibrahim, Rony Sardar, Tushar Sarker

SKK vs BTC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SKK vs BTC Dream11 Best Picks / SKK vs BTC Dream11 Captain / SKK vs BTC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

