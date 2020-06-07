Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

SKK vs BTC Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish T10 League 2020 SKK Rapids vs Bengal Tigers CC - Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

SKK vs BTC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BTC Dream11 Team / Bengal Tigers CC Dream11 Team / SKK Dream11 Team / SKK Rapids Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Vineet Ramakrishnan |June 7, 2020, 9:18 AM IST
SKK vs BTC Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish T10 League 2020 SKK Rapids vs Bengal Tigers CC - Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

SKK vs BTC Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish T10 League 2020 | Founded in 1994, one of the most, if not the most successful club in Finland, SKK has won a host of trophies in recent seasons. Won both their T20 encounters this week reasonably convincingly. Key Players are Captain Qaiser Saddique, 2nd top wicket taker last season with 33 wkts @ 15.97, in T10 113 Runs @ S/R 179.37 Ateef Rasheed, explosive six hitter, useful bowler on his day, all round potential, impressive display in t20 wins, top scoring with 41 Raja Waqas can be a match winner, top wicket taker 3-15 in opening win

Established in 2007, Bengal Tigers Cricket Club (BTCC) is a predominately Bangladeshi club at the heart of the local community. Lost both their T20 encounters this week and will be looking to salvage some pride. Key Players are Captain Tonmoy Kumar Saha - 428 runs & 36 wkts last season - in T10 cricket scored 41 @ S/R 151.85 & 5 wkts BBI 3/11 - 21 runs & 4/23 vs Empire CC (T20).  Md Nurul Huda is a potential game changer, all-time leading wicket taker 145 wkts @ 14.92, all-rounder 30 wkts & 413 runs, blasted 18 sixes last season, 16 wkts - 3/9 BBI 158 runs avg 31.60 in T10

SKK vs BTC Dream11 Team Prediction Match Details

Sunday, 07 June 2020 from Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava, Finland Match Timings: 11:00:00 CEST | 14:30:00 IST

SKK vs BTC Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish T10 League 2020 Pitch and Weather report

Pitch Type: Astro Weather Conditions Expected: Partly Sunny

Live Streaming: European Cricket Network and Cricket Finland live broadcast the Finnish Ten10 League

SKK vs BTC Finnish T10 League 2020 My Dream11 Team

SKK vs BTC Dream11 Team  Wicketkeeper: M Imrul-Abedin, A Abdul Quadir

SKK vs BTC Dream11 Team  All-rounders: M Thavayogarajah, B Khan (CAPTAIN), N Huda

SKK vs BTC Dream11 Team  Batsmen: Q Siddique, P Gallagher, M Amin

SKK vs BTC Dream11 Team  Bowlers: Y Vijayaratnam, R Waqas and T Saha (VICE CAPTAIN)

SKK vs BTC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

SKK Rapids: A Abdul Quadir, A Rasheed, J Goodwin, P Gallagher, N Collins, Q Siddique, A Armitage, M Zeeshan Baig, R Waqas, Y Vijayaratnam and M Thauayogarajah

Bengal Tigers CC: M Imrul Abedin, T Sarkar, M Islam, N Huda, H Al-Amin, M Amin, T Saha, O Ibrahim, B Khan, R Sardar and MJK Sohag

finnish t10 leagueskk vs btcSkk vs btc dream11skk vs btc dream11 predictionskk vs btc dream11 teamskk vs btc dream11 top picksskk vs btc live matchskk vs btc live scoresskk vs btc live streamingskk vs btc live telecast in india

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more