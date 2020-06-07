SKK vs BTC Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish T10 League 2020 SKK Rapids vs Bengal Tigers CC - Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

SKK vs BTC Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish T10 League 2020 | Founded in 1994, one of the most, if not the most successful club in Finland, SKK has won a host of trophies in recent seasons. Won both their T20 encounters this week reasonably convincingly. Key Players are Captain Qaiser Saddique, 2nd top wicket taker last season with 33 wkts @ 15.97, in T10 113 Runs @ S/R 179.37 Ateef Rasheed, explosive six hitter, useful bowler on his day, all round potential, impressive display in t20 wins, top scoring with 41 Raja Waqas can be a match winner, top wicket taker 3-15 in opening win
Established in 2007, Bengal Tigers Cricket Club (BTCC) is a predominately Bangladeshi club at the heart of the local community. Lost both their T20 encounters this week and will be looking to salvage some pride. Key Players are Captain Tonmoy Kumar Saha - 428 runs & 36 wkts last season - in T10 cricket scored 41 @ S/R 151.85 & 5 wkts BBI 3/11 - 21 runs & 4/23 vs Empire CC (T20). Md Nurul Huda is a potential game changer, all-time leading wicket taker 145 wkts @ 14.92, all-rounder 30 wkts & 413 runs, blasted 18 sixes last season, 16 wkts - 3/9 BBI 158 runs avg 31.60 in T10
SKK vs BTC Dream11 Team Prediction Match Details
Sunday, 07 June 2020 from Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava, Finland Match Timings: 11:00:00 CEST | 14:30:00 IST
SKK vs BTC Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish T10 League 2020 Pitch and Weather report
Pitch Type: Astro Weather Conditions Expected: Partly Sunny
Live Streaming: European Cricket Network and Cricket Finland live broadcast the Finnish Ten10 League
SKK vs BTC Finnish T10 League 2020 My Dream11 Team
SKK vs BTC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: M Imrul-Abedin, A Abdul Quadir
SKK vs BTC Dream11 Team All-rounders: M Thavayogarajah, B Khan (CAPTAIN), N Huda
SKK vs BTC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Q Siddique, P Gallagher, M Amin
SKK vs BTC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Y Vijayaratnam, R Waqas and T Saha (VICE CAPTAIN)
SKK vs BTC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
SKK Rapids: A Abdul Quadir, A Rasheed, J Goodwin, P Gallagher, N Collins, Q Siddique, A Armitage, M Zeeshan Baig, R Waqas, Y Vijayaratnam and M Thauayogarajah
Bengal Tigers CC: M Imrul Abedin, T Sarkar, M Islam, N Huda, H Al-Amin, M Amin, T Saha, O Ibrahim, B Khan, R Sardar and MJK Sohag
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
SKK vs BTC Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish T10 League 2020 SKK Rapids vs Bengal Tigers CC - Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips
SKK vs BTC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BTC Dream11 Team / Bengal Tigers CC Dream11 Team / SKK Dream11 Team / SKK Rapids Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings