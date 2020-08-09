SKK vs EB Dream11 Team ECS T10 Finland SKK Rapids vs Empire Blades – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 9, 2020

SKK vs EB Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Finland | Empire-Blades, Greater-Helsinki-Markhors, Helsinki-CC and SKK-Rapids feature this weekend in the European Cricket Series Finland in eight explosive T10 matches from the Kerava National Cricket Ground (KNCG) just outside Helsinki. Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.
SKK vs EB ECS T10 Finland Live Streaming Details
European Cricket Network and on FanCode
SKK vs EB ECS T10 Finland Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
SKK vs EB ECS T10 Finland Match Details
August 9 – 2:30 PM IST from Kerava National Cricket Ground.
SKK vs EB ECS T10 Finland My Dream11 Team
SKK vs EB Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Jordan O’Brien (CAPTAIN), Vanraaj Padhaal
SKK vs EB Dream11 Team Batsmen: Bhupesh Khoda, Udaybhaskar Nandini, Ponniah Vijendran
SKK vs EB Dream11 Team All-rounders: Nathan Collins, Amjad Sher, Peter Gallagher
SKK vs EB Dream11 Team Bowlers: Waqas Raja, Hemanathan Kumar (VICE CAPTAIN), Nirav Shah
SKK vs EB Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
SKK Rapids : Jordan Obrien, Areeb Abdul Quadir, Ponniah Vijendran, Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Atif Rasheed, Jake Goodwin, Henry Sewell, Peter Gallagher, Asim Ghani, Nirav Shah
Empire Blades : Vanraaj Padhaal, Jonathan Scamans, Ajay Sharma, Amjad Sher, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Bhupesh Khoda, Ravi Kumar, Muhammad Imran, Hemanathan Kumar, Raaz Muhammad, Udaybhaskar Nandini
