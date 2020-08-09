Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

SKK vs EB Dream11 Team ECS T10 Finland SKK Rapids vs Empire Blades – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 9, 2020

Cricketnext Staff |August 9, 2020, 12:49 PM IST
SKK vs EB Dream11 Team ECS T10 Finland SKK Rapids vs Empire Blades – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 9, 2020

SKK vs EB Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Finland | Empire-Blades, Greater-Helsinki-Markhors, Helsinki-CC and SKK-Rapids feature this weekend in the European Cricket Series Finland in eight explosive T10 matches from the Kerava National Cricket Ground (KNCG) just outside Helsinki. Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

SKK vs EB ECS T10 Finland Live Streaming Details

European Cricket Network and on FanCode

SKK vs EB ECS T10 Finland Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

SKK vs EB ECS T10 Finland Match Details

August 9 – 2:30 PM IST from Kerava National Cricket Ground.

SKK vs EB ECS T10 Finland My Dream11 Team

SKK vs EB Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Jordan O’Brien (CAPTAIN), Vanraaj Padhaal

SKK vs EB Dream11 Team Batsmen: Bhupesh Khoda, Udaybhaskar Nandini, Ponniah Vijendran

SKK vs EB Dream11 Team All-rounders: Nathan Collins, Amjad Sher, Peter Gallagher

SKK vs EB Dream11 Team Bowlers: Waqas Raja, Hemanathan Kumar (VICE CAPTAIN), Nirav Shah

SKK vs EB Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

SKK Rapids : Jordan Obrien, Areeb Abdul Quadir, Ponniah Vijendran, Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Atif Rasheed, Jake Goodwin, Henry Sewell, Peter Gallagher, Asim Ghani, Nirav Shah

Empire Blades : Vanraaj Padhaal, Jonathan Scamans, Ajay Sharma, Amjad Sher, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Bhupesh Khoda, Ravi Kumar, Muhammad Imran, Hemanathan Kumar, Raaz Muhammad, Udaybhaskar Nandini

