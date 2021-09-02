SKN vs BR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Caribbean Premier League 2021 match, September 3, 4:30 am IST

SKN vs BR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Caribbean Premier League 2021 between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Barbados Royals:

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will play against Barbados Royals in the 14th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2021. The high-voltage game will be played at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on September 3, Friday at 4:30 AM IST. This will be the second time that the two teams will face each other in CPL 2021.

Barbados won the tie against Nevis Patriots the last time they faced each other in CPL 2021. Nevis Patriots are one of the prime contenders for the CPL 2021 title. The team has secured victory in all their four league games so far and are currently atop the standings.

Barbados Royals have lost as many as three games and won just one. They are reeling at the second-last position in the points table.

Ahead of the match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Barbados Royals; here is everything you need to know:

SKN vs BR Telecast

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals match will not be broadcasted in India.

SKN vs BR Live Streaming

The match between SKN vs BR will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

SKN vs BR Match Details

The 14th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2021 will be played between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Barbados Royals at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on September 3, Friday at 4:30 am IST.

SKN vs BR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Evin Lewis

Vice-Captain- Sherfane Rutherford

Suggested Playing XI for SKN vs BR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Devon Thomas, Shai Hope

Batsmen: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Johnson Charles

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh, Oshane Thomas

SKN vs BR Probable XIs:

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Fawad Ahmed, Evin Lewis, Asif Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo (c), Sheldon Cottrell, Paul van Meekeren, Devon Thomas (wk), Dominic Drakes, Fabian Allen, Chris Gayle

Barbados Royals: Thisara Perera, Kyle Mayers, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder (c), Azam Khan, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Hayden Walsh, Mohammad Amir, Oshane Thomas, Raymon Reifer

