SKN vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, And Probable XIs For Today’s CPL 2021 Match, August 30, 12:00 AM IST 

SKN vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Caribbean Premier League 2021 between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Guyana Amazon Warriors: In the eighth match of the Caribbean Premier League 2021, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will lock horns with Guyana Amazon Warriors. The high-voltage game will be played at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on August 30, Monday at 12:00 AM IST. This will be the second time that the two teams will be up against each other in CPL 2021.
The last time when Guyana and Nevis Patriots had played against each other in CPL 2021, the latter had outplayed the former by eight wickets. Nevis Patriots’ wicketkeeper-batsman Devon Thomas had won the match for his team by playing a crucial knock of 55 runs. Coming into the contest on Monday, Guyana will be hoping to take revenge for their previous loss.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are unbeatable in the tournament so far and are currently atop the standings. On the other hand, Guyana Amazon Warriors are fourth in the points table with one defeat and one victory from two league matches.
Ahead of the match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Guyana Amazon Warriors, here is everything you need to know:
SKN vs GUY Telecast
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors match will not be broadcast in India.
SKN vs GUY Live Streaming
The match between SKN vs GUY will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
SKN vs GUY Match Details
The eighth match of the Caribbean Premier League 2021 will be played between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on August 30, Monday at 12:00 AM IST.
SKN vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Devon Thomas
Vice-Captain: Sherfane Rutherford
Suggested Playing XI for SKN vs GUY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Devon Thomas
Batsmen: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford
All-rounders: Odean Smith, Dwayne Bravo, Mohammad Hafeez
Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Naveen-ul-Haq, Sheldon Cottrell
SKN vs GUY Probable XIs
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Fawad Ahmed, Evin Lewis, Asif Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo (c), Sheldon Cottrell, Paul van Meekeren, Devon Thomas (wk), Dominic Drakes, Fabian Allen, Chris Gayle
Guyana Amazon Warriors: Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Ashmead Nedd, Shoaib Malik, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Shimron Hetmyer
