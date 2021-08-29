SKN vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, And Probable XIs For Today’s CPL 2021 Match, August 30, 12:00 AM IST 

SKN vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Caribbean Premier League 2021 between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Guyana Amazon Warriors: In the eighth match of the Caribbean Premier League 2021, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will lock horns with Guyana Amazon Warriors. The high-voltage game will be played at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on August 30, Monday at 12:00 AM IST. This will be the second time that the two teams will be up against each other in CPL 2021.

The last time when Guyana and Nevis Patriots had played against each other in CPL 2021, the latter had outplayed the former by eight wickets. Nevis Patriots’ wicketkeeper-batsman Devon Thomas had won the match for his team by playing a crucial knock of 55 runs. Coming into the contest on Monday, Guyana will be hoping to take revenge for their previous loss.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are unbeatable in the tournament so far and are currently atop the standings. On the other hand, Guyana Amazon Warriors are fourth in the points table with one defeat and one victory from two league matches.

Ahead of the match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Guyana Amazon Warriors, here is everything you need to know:

SKN vs GUY Telecast

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors match will not be broadcast in India.

SKN vs GUY Live Streaming

The match between SKN vs GUY will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SKN vs GUY Match Details

The eighth match of the Caribbean Premier League 2021 will be played between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on August 30, Monday at 12:00 AM IST.

SKN vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Devon Thomas

Vice-Captain: Sherfane Rutherford

Suggested Playing XI for SKN vs GUY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Devon Thomas

Batsmen: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounders: Odean Smith, Dwayne Bravo, Mohammad Hafeez

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Naveen-ul-Haq, Sheldon Cottrell

SKN vs GUY Probable XIs

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Fawad Ahmed, Evin Lewis, Asif Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo (c), Sheldon Cottrell, Paul van Meekeren, Devon Thomas (wk), Dominic Drakes, Fabian Allen, Chris Gayle

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Ashmead Nedd, Shoaib Malik, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Shimron Hetmyer

