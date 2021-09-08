SKN vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for CPL 2021 between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Jamaica Tallawahs, September 8 07:30 pm IST

SKN vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CPL 2021 Match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs:In the 21st match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021, StKitts and Nevis Patriots will be up against Jamaica Tallawahs on Wednesday, September 8. The match between the two teams will take place at Warner Park in St. Kitts.

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots team is in incredible form in the ongoing season of CPL. They are currently leading the CPL table with five victories from seven games. However, Trinbago Knight Riders are hot on their heels with eight points from as many games and on Wednesday when they will be up against the Jamaica Tallawahs, they will try their best to win the match by a huge margin to consolidate their position at the top.

On the other hand, the Tallawahs are placed in fifth place with four points from six games and will look to move to playoff range by winning this encounter.

Here is everything you need to know about today’s Caribbean Premier League 2021 match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Jamaica Tallawahs:

SKN vs JAM Telecast

The CPL 2021 match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Jamaica Tallawahs will be televised in India on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English) and Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD.

SKN vs JAM Live Streaming

The CPL 2021 match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Jamaica Tallawahs can be live-streamed on the Fan Code app.

SKN vs JAM Match Details

The CPL 2021 match between SKN vs JAM will be played on Wednesday, September 8 at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The match between SKN vs JAM will start at 07:30 pm (IST).

SKN vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Andre Russell

Vice-Captain:Evin Lewis

Suggested Playing XI for SKN vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Devon Thomas, Kennar Lewis

Batsmen: Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Gayle

All-rounder: Andre Russel, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Paul van Meekeran, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Sheldon Cottrell

SKN vs JAM Probable XIs:

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Predicted Playing XI: Chris Gayle ©, Devon Thomas (wk), Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Ravi Bopara, Fabian Allen, DJ Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fawad Ahmed, Dominic Drakes, Paul van Meekeran.

Jamaica Tallawahs Predicted Playing XI: Rovman Powell ©, Kennar Lewis (wk), Haider Ali, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Mohammed, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russel, Imad Wasim, Chris Green, Migael Pretorius, Veerasammy Permaul.

