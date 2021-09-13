SKN vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CPL 2021 Match between St Kitts And Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders: In the 30th Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021, St Kitts And Nevis Patriots will be up against Trinbago Knight Riders on Monday, September 13. This is also the last group match of the CPL season and it will be held at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts.

Both St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders have almost qualified for the playoff spot and they will hope to finish the season in the top two by winning this encounter.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots team has been in incredible form this season. They won five out of their opening eight games to solidify their position in the first halves of the table.

The match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders is expected to be high scoring affair as both sides have several hard-hitting players T20 players in their ranks.

SKN vs TKR Telecast

The CPL 2021 match between St Kitts And Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders will be televised in India on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English) and Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD.

SKN vs TKR Live Streaming

The CPL 2021 match between St Kitts And Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

SKN vs TKR Match Details

The CPL 2021 match between SKN vs TKR will be played on Monday, September 13 at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The match between SKN vs TKR will start at 04:30 am (IST).

SKN vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Evin Lewis

Vice-Captain- Sunil Narine

Suggested Playing XI for SKN vs TKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert

Batsmen: Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Evin Lewis, Chirs Gayle

All-rounder: Darren Bravo, Sunil Narine, Fabian Allen

Bowlers: Ravi Rampaul, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes

SKN vs TKR Probable XIs:

St Kitts And Nevis Patriots Predicted Playing XI: Kieron Pollard (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Sunil Narine, Khary Pierre, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Ravi Rampaul

Trinbago Knight Riders Predicted Playing XI: Chris Gayle (c), Joshua Da Silva (wk), Andre McCarthy, Evin Lewis, Devon Thomas, Ravi Bopara, Fabian Allen, Dominic Drakes, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Paul van Meekeren, Fawad Ahmed

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here