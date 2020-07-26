SKS vs EKS Dream11 Team Japanese Premier League - Other T20 South Kanto Super Kings vs East Kanto Sunrisers – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 26, 2020

SKS vs EKS Dream11 Team Prediction Japanese Premier League - Other T20 |The highest level of domestic cricket in Japan, the Japan Premier League T20 features representative teams from East, West, South and North Kanto as well as Kansai. The 2020 tournament takes place at the Sano International Cricket Ground over three days (July 26rd-25th). Each team plays every other team once followed by a final between the top two teams. The JPL is will be live streamed on the JCA website so fans can follow all the action. The Japan Premier League teams are made up of the best players from each of the Japan Cup T20 teams in their respective regions. Plenty of Japan national squad players feature in each squad as well as star players from several different countries. There will be four matches per day, starting at 10:30am on Thursday 23rd July with the Final scheduled for 2:30pm on Saturday 25th July. However Sunday 26th July has also been saved as a reserve day just in case the weather causes postponements.
SKS vs EKS Japanese Premier League - Other T20 Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed worldwide JCA website
SKS vs EKS Japanese Premier League - Other T20 Live Score/Scorecard
SKS vs EKS Japanese Premier League - Other T20 Match Details
July 26 – 11:00 AM IST from Sano International Cricket Ground
SKS vs EKS Japanese Premier League - Other T20 My Dream11 Team
SKS vs EKS Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Alex Patmore
SKS vs EKS Dream11 Team Batsmen: Vinay Iyer (CAPTAIN), Prashanth Kale, Dhugal Bedingfield (VICE CAPTAIN), Abhipray Deewan
SKS vs EKS Dream11 Team All-rounders: Sabaorish Ravichandran, Sanjaya Yapabandara, Tharindu Perera
SKS vs EKS Dream11 Team Bowlers: Gurman Singh, Kohei Kubota, Naveen Negi
SKS vs EKS Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
South Kanto Super Kings : Sabaorish Ravichandran (C), Vinay Iyer, Alex Patmore, Nikhil Chhajed, Gurman Singh (VC), Karthick Vellingiri, Manoj Bhardwaj, Raman Tanwar, Prashanth Kale, Kohei Kubota, Ankush Mahasaheb.
East Kanto Sunrisers (Squad) : Dhugal Bedingfield, Neel Date, Kuldeep Bisht, Abhipray Deewan, Tsuyoshi Takada (C), Sanjaya Yapabandara, Naveen Negi, Bhutto Umair, Tharindu Perera, Marcus Thurgate, Muneeb Siddique
SKS vs EKS Dream11 Team Japanese Premier League - Other T20 South Kanto Super Kings vs East Kanto Sunrisers – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 26, 2020
