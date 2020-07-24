Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

ECS CYPRUS T10, 2020 Match 22, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 24 July, 2020

2ND INN

Cyprus Moufflons CC

165/3 (10.0)

Cyprus Moufflons CC
v/s
Amdocs CC
Amdocs CC*

27/6 (6.5)

Amdocs CC need 139 runs in 19 balls at 43.89 rpo

SKS vs KC Dream11 Team Japanese Premier League - Other T20 South Kanto Super Kings vs Kansai Chargers – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 24, 2020

SKS vs KC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SKS vs KC Dream11 Best Picks / SKS vs KC Dream11 Captain / SKS vs KC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 24, 2020, 9:02 AM IST
SKS vs KC Dream11 Team Japanese Premier League - Other T20 South Kanto Super Kings vs Kansai Chargers – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 23, 2020

SKS vs KC Dream11 Team Prediction Japanese Premier League - Other T20 | The highest level of domestic cricket in Japan, the Japan Premier League T20 features representative teams from East, West, South and North Kanto as well as Kansai. The 2020 tournament takes place at the Sano International Cricket Ground over three days (July 23rd-25th). Each team plays every other team once followed by a final between the top two teams. The JPL is will be live streamed on the JCA website so fans can follow all the action. The Japan Premier League teams are made up of the best players from each of the Japan Cup T20 teams in their respective regions. Plenty of Japan national squad players feature in each squad as well as star players from several different countries. There will be four matches per day, starting at 10:30am on Thursday 23rd July with the Final scheduled for 2:30pm on Saturday 25th July. However Sunday 26th July has also been saved as a reserve day just in case the weather causes postponements.

SKS vs KC Japanese Premier League - Other T20 Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed worldwide JCA website

SKS vs KC Japanese Premier League - Other T20 Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/

July 24 – 11:00 AM IST from Sano International Cricket Ground

SKS vs KC Japanese Premier League - Other T20 My Dream11 Team

SKS vs KC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Chanaka Dushmantha

SKS vs KC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Remesh Palakkad, Vinay Iyer (CAPTAIN), Prashanth Kale

SKS vs KC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Sabaorish Ravichandran, Akira Kuribayasi (VICE CAPTAIN), Makoto Taniyama, Basit Abbasi

SKS vs KC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Kohei Wakita, Gurman Singh, Kohei Kubota

SKS vs KC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

South Kanto Super Kings: Sabaorish Ravichandran (C), Vinay Iyer, Alex Patmore, Nikhil Chhajed, Gurman Singh (VC), Karthick Vellingiri, Manoj Bhardwaj, Raman Tanwar, Prashanth Kale, Kohei Kubota, Ankush Mahasaheb.

Kansai Chargers: Makoto Taniyama, Akira Kuribayasi, Chanaka Dushmantha, Kohei Wakita, Remesh Palakkad, Basit Abbasi, Sota Wada (C), Umair zulfiqar, Mahmood ur Rahman, Kenjiro Iwamoto, Yuji Yamamoto.

