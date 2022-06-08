SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, 1st Unofficial ODI, June 8, 10 AM IST

SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st Unofficial ODI match between Sri Lanka A and Australia A: Australia A will shadow Australia Men’s cricket team on their tour to Sri Lanka for three T20 Internationals, five ODIs, and two Test matches. Australia A and Sri Lanka A are scheduled to play two 50-over matches followed by two Test games.

The first unofficial One Day International between the two sides will be conducted at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on Wednesday, June 8. Australia have named a lot of star players in their A squad. Thus, the players will be pumped up to do well and push their way to the main team.

Josh Inglis, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Jhye Richardson, and Sean Abbott are some of the notable inclusions in the A team. Sri Lanka A also has good players in Oshada Fernando, Pabasara Wadugem, Niroshan Dickwella, and Dhananjaya de Silva. Sri Lanka A are the favorites to get off the winning start as they have the home advantage.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka A and Australia A, here is everything you need to know:

SL-A vs AU-A Telecast

Sri Lanka A vs Australia A game will not be telecast in India.

SL-A vs AU-A Live Streaming

The 1st Unofficial ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SL-A vs AU-A Match Details

SL-A vs AU-A match will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo at 10:00 AM IST on June 8, Wednesday.

SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Travis Head

Vice-Captain: Dhananjaya de Silva

Suggested Playing XI for SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Niroshan Dickwella

Batters: Oshada Fernando, Pabasara Waduge, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Travis Head

Bowlers: Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Sean Abbott, Jhye Richardson

SL-A vs AU-A Probable XIs

Sri Lanka A: Pabasara Waduge, Niroshan Dickwella, Oshada Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Shiran Fernando, Lasith Croospulle, Dhananjaya de Silva

Australia A: Josh Inglis, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Henry Hunt, Nic Maddinson, Travis Head, Jhye Richardson, Tanveer Sangha, Sean Abbott, Matt Renshaw, Scott Boland

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here