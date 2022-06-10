SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 2nd Unofficial ODI match, June 10, 10:00 AM IST

FOR DREAM 11: SL-A vs AU-A dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for 2nd Unofficial ODI between Sri Lanka A and Australia A June 10, 10:00 AM IST

SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd Unofficial ODI match between Sri Lanka A and Australia A:

Sri Lanka A and Australia will be meeting each other for the second Unofficial One Day International on June 10, Friday at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo.

Australia A are in good form in the three-match series with a lead of 1-0. The visitors thrashed Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the first 50-over setup. Put to bat first, Sri Lanka scored 297 runs. Dhananjaya de Silva emerged as the star performer with 68 runs. Oshada Fernando also showed good signs as he scored 65 runs.

However, the host were let down by the batters. Sri Lankan bowlers failed to give a tough fight to the Australian batters as they chased the total within 47.4 overs.

Though Australia will walk into the Friday game as favorites, Sri Lanka are no pushovers.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka A and Australia A, here is everything you need to know:

SL-A vs AU-A Telecast

Sri Lanka A vs Australia A game will not be telecast in India.

SL-A vs AU-A Live Streaming

The 2nd Unofficial ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SL-A vs AU-A Match Details

SL-A vs AU-A match will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo at 10:00 AM IST on June 10, Friday.

SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Dhananjaya de Silva

Vice-Captain – Matt Renshaw

Suggested Playing XI for SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Josh Phillippe

Batters: Matt Renshaw, Oshada Fernando, Peter Handscomb, Nic Maddinson

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Travis Head, Kamindu Mendis

Bowlers: Jhye Richardson, Dunith Wellalage, Sean Abbott

SL-A vs AU-A Probable XIs:

Sri Lanka A: Dunith Wellalage, Niroshan Dickwella, Pabasara Waduge, Ashen Bandara, Oshada Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshman, Pulina Tharanga, Pramod Madushan, Shiran-Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis

Australia A: Nic Maddison, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Marcus Harris, Matthew Kuhnemann, Sean Abbott, Jhye Richardson, Tanveer Sangha, Scott Boland, Josh Phillipe, Matt Renshaw

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here