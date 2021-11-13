SL-A vs PKS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For 2nd Unofficial ODI, November 13, 10 AM IST

SL-A vs PKS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd Unofficial ODI match between Sri Lanka A and Pakistan Shaheens: The second One Day International between Sri Lanka A and Pakistan Shaheens will kick off on November 13, Saturday, at 10 AM IST. The encounter will be hosted at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla. After a brilliant performance in the Test format, Pakistan Shaheens continued their exploits in One Day too.

The first Unofficial One Day match between the two sides saw Shaheens registering a comfortable victory by six wickets. Batting first in the match, Sri Lanka could score only 102 runs as Pakistan’s Abbas Afridi picked up four wickets. Chasing the low total, the visitors won in the 21.2 overs only.

Sri Lanka will be now playing the do-or-die match on Saturday. The team needs to aim for nothing less than a victory to level the series by 1-1. Pakistan, on the other hand, will aim for another win to seal the series.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka A and Pakistan Shaheens; here is everything you need to know:

SL-A vs PKS Telecast

Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan Shaheens game will not be telecast in India

SL-A vs PKS Live Streaming

The match between Sri Lanka A and Pakistan Shaheens will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SL-A vs PKS Match Details

Sri Lanka A will play against Pakistan Shaheens at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on November 13, Saturday at 10 AM IST.

SL-A vs PKS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Abbas Afridi

Vice-Captain: Chamika Gunasekara

Suggested Playing XI for SL-A vs PKS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Sadeera Samarawickrama

Batters: Kamil Mishara, Saud Shakeel, Kamran Ghulam, Oshada Fernando, Abdullah Shafique

Allrounders: Agha Salman, Chamika Gunasekara

Bowlers: Vishwa Fernando, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi

SL-A vs PKS Probable XIs

Sri Lanka A: Vishwa Fernando, Kamil Mishara, Oshada Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Duvindu Thilakaratne, Chamika Gunasekara, Asitha Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Himesh Ramanayake, Nipun Dananjaya, Nuwanindu Fernando

Pakistan Shaheens: Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Omair Bin Yousuf, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Abbas Afridi, Arshad Iqbal, Naseem Shah, Usman Salahuddin, Agha Salman

