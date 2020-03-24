SL Cricket Grants LKR 25 Million to Government to Fight Coronavirus
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday decided to grant a sum of 25 million Lankan rupees to the government to help its efforts toward combating the COVID-19 pandemic, which has created a national health crisis.
