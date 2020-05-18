Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

SL Don't Play Enough International Cricket: Mahela Jayawardene Questions Plans for New Stadium

The stadium, which will have floodlight facilities, is to be completed within three years.

PTI |May 18, 2020, 1:22 PM IST
SL Don't Play Enough International Cricket: Mahela Jayawardene Questions Plans for New Stadium

Former captain Mahela Jayawardene questioned the Sri Lanka government's plan to build their largest cricket stadium in Homagama, saying even the existing infrastructure is not used enough right now.

The government, in collaboration with Sri Lanka Cricket, on Sunday announced its plans of constructing the country's largest cricket stadium, with a capacity of 60,000 and spread over 26 acre in Diyagama, Homagama.

"We don't even play enough international cricket or domestic first-class cricket in the existing stadiums we have ... Do we need another one? Jayawardene tweeted.

The site was visited by a delegation led by SLC president Shammi Silva and Information Communications Technology, Higher Education, Technology and Innovation Minister Bandula Gunawardena.

The stadium, which will have floodlight facilities, is to be completed within three years.

"We think this will cost us around $30 to 40 million," Silva said.

Sri Lanka currently boasts of eight international stadiums in Kandy, Galle, Colombo, Hambantota, Dambulla, Pallekele and Moratuwa.

