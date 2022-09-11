SL-L vs AU-L Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s Road Safety World Series 2022, Match 3 in Kanpur September 11 7:30 PM IST: The Sri Lankan side – who were the runners-up in the previous season – also has big names living legends in Sanath Jayasuriya and Chaminda Vaas. They have other white-ball specialists such as Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera , Isuru Udana, Chamara Kapugedera, and Nuwan Kulsekara among others.

The Aussies have had an upper hand over Sri Lankans in the T20Is as out of 25 games they have locked horns with each other, the Men in Yellow have won 15 whereas the Men In Blue and Yellow have come out victorious on 10 occasions. When the two teams clashed in season one, captain Dilshan helped his team secure a narrow 7-run win over Aussies with his bowling. So, expect another nail-biting contest between these two sides in their season opener which starts at 7:30 PM.

SL-L vs AU-L Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: S Watson

Vice-captain: T Dilshan

Wicketkeeper: B Dunk, U Tharanga

Batsmen: A Doolan, A Gunaratne, C Ferguson

All-rounders: I Udana, S Watson, T Dilshan

Bowlers: B Lee, C Sayers, N Kulasekara

SL-L vs AU-L Squads

Sri Lanka Legends: Tilakaratne Dilshan (C), Rumesh Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Chamara Silva, Isuru Udana, Chamara Kapugedara, Chaminda Vaas, Chaturanga de Silva, C Jayasinghe, Dhamikka Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Nuwan Kulasekara, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Mahela Udawatte, Dilshan Munaweera, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis

Australia Legends:Shane Watson (C), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk, Bryce McGain, Callum Ferguson, Cameron White, George Horlin, Jason Krejza, John Hastings, Dirk Nannes, Nathan Reardon, Chadd Sayers Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin, Stuart Clark, Brett Lee

