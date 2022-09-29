SL-L vs WI-L Dream11 Team Prediction Semi-final: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy XI, Road Safety World Series 2022 September 29, 7:30 PM IST

SL-L vs WI-L Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends: It’s the clash of the juggernauts in the second semi-final of the Road Safety T20 World Series 2022 as Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) will cross swords with West Indies Legends (SA-L) on Thursday, September 29 in Raipur.

Sri Lanka has been the side to beat in this competition, winning all their matches so far. Skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan and veteran Sanath Jayasuriya have both been the standout performers for the Lankan side. The bowling also has been phenomenal with Nuwan Kulasekara leading the attack.

While Sri Lanka will be the overwhelming favourites to advance to the final, the West Indies have also had their moments in the competition. The Kirk Edwards-led side have some firepower in the batting order led by opener Dwayne Smith. With both sides vying for a spot in the final, an exciting encounter awaits in Raipur.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends; here is everything you need to know:

SL-L vs WI-L Telecast

Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends match will be televised on Colors Cineplex HD, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 channels in India.

SL-L vs WI-L Live Streaming

The Road Safety World Series match between Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends will be streamed live on JioTV and Voot.

SL-L vs WI-L Match Details

The SL-L vs WI-L match will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on Thursday, September 29 at 7:30 pm IST.

SL-L vs WI-L Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Tillakaratne Dilshan

Vice-Captain: Dwayne Smith

Suggested Playing XI for SL-L vs WI-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Upul Tharanga

Batters: Mahela Udawatte, Dwayne Smith, Kirk Edwards

All-rounders: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Dave Mohammed, Sanath Jayasuriya

Bowlers: Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Sulieman Benn, Devendra Bishoo

Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs West Indies Legends (WI-L) Possible XIs

Sri Lanka Legends Predicted Line-up: Mahela Udawatte, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Upul Tharanga (wk), Jeevan Mendis, Chamara Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya, Dilshan Munaweera, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Ishan Jayaratne

West Indies Legends Predicted Line-up: Dwayne Smith, William Perkins (wk), Narsingh Deonarine, Kirk Edwards (c), Danza Hyatt, Dave Mohammed, Jerome Taylor, Krishmar Santokie, Daren Powell, Sulieman Benn, Devendra Bishoo.

