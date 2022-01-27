SL-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction For Today: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022, January 27, 6:30 PM IST

SL-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka Under 19 and Afghanistan 19: In the fourth Super League quarter-final of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022, Sri Lanka Under 19 will be locking horns with Afghanistan 19. The encounter will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua at 06:30 PM IST on January 27, Thursday.

Sri Lanka Under 19 are unbeaten in the tournament so far. The island nation will be heading into the Thursday match after winning all their three league matches. The team finished at the top place in the Group D standings. In all three matches, Sri Lanka bowlers delivered an extraordinary performance to ensure a victory for their side.

Afghanistan 19, on the other hand, ended up at second place in the Group C points table. They won two out of their three league games. Afghanistan’s only loss in the event came against Pakistan by 24 runs. The team secured a morale-boosting win in their last group game against Zimbabwe Under 19 by a massive 109 runs.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka Under 19 and Afghanistan 19; here is everything you need to know:

SL-U19 vs AF-U19 Telecast

SL-U19 vs AF-U19 match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

SL-U19 vs AF-U19 Live Streaming

Sri Lanka Under 19 vs Afghanistan 19 game will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

SL-U19 vs AF-U19 Match Details

Sri Lanka Under 19 vs Afghanistan 19 contest will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua at 06:30 PM IST on January 27, Thursday.

SL-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dunith Wellalage

Vice-Captain: Nangyalai Khan

Suggested Playing XI for SL-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Ishaq

Batters: Allah Noor, Suliman Safi, Sadisha Rajapaksa

Allrounders: Dunith Wellalage, Shevon Daniel, Shahidullah Hasani

Bowlers: Izharulhaq Naveed, Matheesha Pathirana, Treveen Mathew, Nangyalai Khan

SL-U19 vs AF-U19 Probable XIs

Sri Lanka Under 19: Treveen Mathew, Shevon Daniel, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Sakuna Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage (c), Raveen de Silva, Ranuda Somarathne, Yasiru Rodrigo, Matheesha Pathirana, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Anjala Bandara (wk)

Afghanistan Under 19: Noor Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Nangyalai Khan, Bilal Sayedi, Suliman Safi (c), Allah Noor, Abdul Hadi, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Shahidullah Hasani, Mohammad Ishaq (w), Izharulhaq Naveed

