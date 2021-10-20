SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd Youth ODI match between Sri Lanka Under-19 and Bangladesh Under-19: Sri Lanka Under-19 will play Bangladesh U-19 in the third Youth ODI of the five-match series at the Rangiri Dambdulla International Stadium on Wednesday, October 20 at 09:40 AM (IST). The home team won the first two matches of the ongoing series and have a 2-0 lead. They won the first match by a comfortable margin of 42 runs. Whereas the second one was a last over thriller which they narrowly won by just one-run. Batting first they posted a decent total of 228/8 from their 50 overs. Chasing the target, the visitors looked to cross the line after good opening by Mahfijul Islam (75 off 96 balls) and Iftiker Hossain (36 off 31 ball) and a middle order fight back by skipper SM Meherob (33 from 47 deliveries) and Ariful Islam (23 off 42 balls). After their departure none of the Bangladesh U-19 could sustain the chase and they were bundled out at 227 in 49.3 overs.

Sri Lanka U-19 will look to win the upcoming match and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series. Whereas, their Bangladesh counterparts will aim to improve upon their performance and stay alive in the contest.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka Under-19 and Bangladesh Under-19; here is everything you need to know:

SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Telecast

Sri Lanka Under-19 vs Bangladesh Under-19 game will not be telecasted in India

SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Live Streaming

The match between Sri Lanka Under-19 and Bangladesh Under-19 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Match Details

Sri Lanka Under-19 will face Bangladesh Under-19 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla at 09:45 AM IST on Wednesday, October 20.

SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Aich Mollah

Vice-Captain: Sadeesh Jayawardena

Suggested Playing XI for SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Sadeesh Jayawardena

Batters: Aich Mollah, Traveen Mathews, Pawan Pathiraja, Mahfijul Islam Robin

All-rounders: Ariful Islam, Shavon Daniel, Harindu Jayasekara

Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana, Ripon Mondon, Naimur Rahman

SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Probable XIs:

Sri Lanka Under-19: Ryan Fernando, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Wanuja Sahan, Dunith Wellalage, Sadeesh Jayawardena, Pawan Pathiraja, Matheesha Pathirana, Traveen Mathews, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Harindu Jayasekara, Shavon Daniel

Bangladesh Under-19: Ariful Islam, Aich Mollah, SM Meherob, Arif Ahmed, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Mahfijul Islam, Golam Kibria, Ripon Mondon, Ashikur Zaman, Naimur Rahman

