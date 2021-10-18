SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For 2nd Youth ODI, October 18, 10:00 AM IST

SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 team prediction and suggestions for today’s 2nd Youth ODI match between Sri Lanka Under-19 and Bangladesh Under-19: Bangladesh Under-19 and Sri Lanka Under-19 are gearing up for another exciting contest as the two teams will square off against each other in the second Youth One Day International. The fixture will be hosted at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla at 10:00 AM IST on October 18, Monday.

Sri Lanka Under-19 were simply brilliant during the first One Day International as they defeated Bangladesh by a comprehensive margin of 42 runs. The match saw the hosts batting first and putting up a score of 228 runs in their 50 overs. Pawan Pathiraja was the hero with the willow as he played an emphatic knock of 67 runs.

In response, Bangladesh ended up with just 186 runs. Aich Mollah emerged as the only silver lining for the visitors in otherwise poor performance. Mollah scored 86 runs off 93 balls. However, the visitors couldn’t reach the finish line as Traveen Mathews picked up a four-wicket haul for Sri Lanka.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka Under-19 and Bangladesh Under-19; here is everything you need to know:

SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Telecast

Sri Lanka Under-19 vs Bangladesh Under-19 game will not be telecast in India.

SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Live Streaming

The match between Sri Lanka Under-19 and Bangladesh Under-19 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Match Details

Sri Lanka Under-19 will face Bangladesh Under-19 at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla at 10:00 AM IST on October 18, Monday.

SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Harindu Jayasekera

Vice-Captain- Pawan Pathiraja

Suggested Playing XI for SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sadeesh Jayawardena

Batters: Aich Mollah, Ryan Fernando, Pawan Pathiraja, Meherob Hasan

All-rounders: Sadisha Rajapaksa, Harindu Jayasekera

Bowlers: Abdullah Al Mamun, Mahfijul Islam Robin, Naimur Rahman, Traveen Mathews

SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Probable XIs

Sri Lanka Under-19: Pawan Pathiraja, Wanuja Sahan, Jeewaka Shasheen, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Harindu Jayasekera, Sadeesh Jayawardena, Ryan Fernando, Shavon Daniel, Dunith Wellalage, Traveen Mathews, Malsha Tharupathi

Bangladesh Under-19: Meherob Hasan (c), Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Gazi Mohammad Tahjibul Islam (wk), Golam Kibria, Ashiqur Zaman, Abdullah Al Mamun, Mohiuddin Tareq, Naimur Rahman, Aich Mollah, Ariful Islam, Mahfijul Islam Robin

