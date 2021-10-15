SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 1st Youth ODI match, October 15, 10:00 AM IST

SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st Youth ODI match between Sri Lanka Under-19 and Bangladesh Under-19: Bangladesh Under-19 are touring Sri Lanka for a five-match Youth One Day series. Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla will play host for all the five Youth One Day Internationals. The first ODI between the two sides will get underway on October 15, Friday at 10:00 AM IST.

The series is of utmost importance for both teams as it will act as a platform for them to prepare for the upcoming U-19 2022 World Cup, scheduled in West Indies next year. Sri Lanka players can appear rusty on the field as they haven’t featured in a competitive match for a long period of time.

Bangladesh Under-19, on the other hand, will have the momentum on their side. The team last thrashed Afghanistan U-19 by 3-2 in a five-match Youth ODI series. In addition, Bangladesh are the defending Under-19 Champions and will be keen on retaining their title.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka Under-19 and Bangladesh Under-19; here is everything you need to know:

SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Telecast

Sri Lanka Under-19 vs Bangladesh Under-19 game will not be telecasted in India

SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Live Streaming

The match between Sri Lanka Under-19 and Bangladesh Under-19 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Match Details

Sri Lanka Under-19 will face Bangladesh Under-19 at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla at 10:00 AM IST on October 15, Friday.

SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aich Mollah

Vice-Captain: Sadeesh Jayawardena

Suggested Playing XI for SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sadeesh Jayawardena

Batters: Aich Mollah, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Meherob Hasan, Ryan Fernando

All-rounders: Sadisha Rajapaksa, Harindu Jayasekera

Bowlers: Abdullah Al Mamun, Naimur Rahman, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Mahfijul Islam Robin

SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Probable XIs:

Sri Lanka Under-19: Sadeesh Jayawardena, Ryan Fernando, Pawan Pathiraja, Wanuja Sahan, Jeewaka Shasheen, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Harindu Jayasekera, Shavon Daniel, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Malsha Tharupathi, Dunith Wellalage

Bangladesh Under-19: Gazi Mohammad Tahjibul Islam (wk), Meherob Hasan (c), Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Golam Kibria, Aich Mollah, Ariful Islam, Mahfijul Islam Robin, Ashiqur Zaman, Abdullah Al Mamun, Mohiuddin Tareq, Naimur Rahman

