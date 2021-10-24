SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 5th Youth ODI match, October 25, 09:45 AM IST

SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 5th Youth ODI match between Sri Lanka Under-19 and Bangladesh Under-19: Bangladesh Under-19 will be taking on Sri Lanka Under-19 in the fifth Youth One Day International. The promising fixture will be hosted at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla at 09:45 AM IST on October 25, Monday.

Bangladesh Under-19 team have shown no intent or character in the ODI series so far. The 50-over competition is being dominated by the Sri Lanka Under-19 team as they have outclassed Bangladesh in all the four ODIs so far. The most recent match between the two sides saw Sri Lanka beating Bangladesh by one wicket. Batting first, the visitors posted 224 runs and Sri Lanka chased the score of in the last over with three balls remaining.

Playing on Monday, the visitors will have the last chance to save themselves from an embarrassing series whitewash. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be aiming for another victory to boost its momentum ahead of the Under-19 World Cup.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka Under-19 and Bangladesh Under-19; here is everything you need to know:

SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Telecast

Sri Lanka Under-19 vs Bangladesh Under-19 game will not be telecasted in India

SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Live Streaming

The match between Sri Lanka Under-19 and Bangladesh Under-19 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Match Details

Sri Lanka Under-19 will face Bangladesh Under-19 at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla at 09:45 AM IST on October 25, Monday.

SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Raveen de Silva

Vice-Captain: Treevon Mathews

Suggested Playing XI for SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Gazi Mohammad Tahjibul Islam

Batters: Aich Mollah, Pawan Pathiraja, Treevon Mathews

All-rounders: Raveen de Silva, Ariful Islam, Shavon Daniel

Bowlers: Dunith Wellalage, Vinuja Rampo, Naimur Rahman, Ashiqur Zaman

SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Probable XIs:

Sri Lanka Under-19: Lahiru Dewatage (wk), Pawan Pathiraja, Shavon Daniel, Dunith Wellalage (c), Matheesha Pathirana, Raveen de Silva, Ryan Fernando, Vinuja Rampo, Wanuja Sahan, Traveen Mathews, Harindu Jayasekera

Bangladesh Under-19: Ashiqur Zaman, Naimur Rahman, Gazi Mohammad Tahjibul Islam (wk), Aich Mollah, Ariful Islam, Mofijul Islam Robin, Abdullah Al Mamun, Meherob Hasan (c), Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Ahosan Leon, Musfik Hasan

