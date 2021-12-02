SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 2nd Youth ODI match, December 3, 9:45 am IST

SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd Youth ODI match between Sri Lanka Under-19 and England Under-19: After a terrific performance in the first match, England Under-19 will be hoping to register their second consecutive victory as they play against Sri Lanka Under-19 in the 2nd Youth ODI. The match will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo at 9:45 am IST on December 3, Friday.

The visitors were sensational in the first Youth One Day International. The team secured a 25-run victory to get off to a dream start in the competition. England dominated the game throughout. Batting first, the team racked up a score of 242 with a good contribution from the top five.

In the second innings, England easily defended the score as they restricted Sri Lanka 217 runs. Joshua Boyden was the pick of the bowler for the visitors with three wickets. Skipper Dunith Wellalage was the only silver lining for Sri Lanka as he played a sublime knock of 68 runs.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka Under-19 and England Under-19; here is everything you need to know:

SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Telecast

Sri Lanka Under-19 vs England Under-19 game will not be telecasted in India

SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Live Streaming

The 2nd Youth ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo at 9:45 am IST on December 3, Friday.

SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Dunith Wellalage

Vice-Captain- Sadisha Rajapaksa

Suggested Playing XI for SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sadeesh Jayawardena, Alex Horton

Batters: Shavon Daniel, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Jacob Bethell

All-rounders: Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Rehan Ahmed, Dunith Wellalage

Bowlers: Sonny Baker, Raveen de Silva, Tom Prest

SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Probable XIs:

Sri Lanka Under-19: Jeewaka Shasheen, Traveen Mathews, Sadeesh Jayawardena (wk), Sadisha Rajapaksa, Dunith Wellalage (c), Raveen de Silva, Matheesha Pathirana, Shavon Daniel, Yasiru Rodrigo, Pawan Pathiraja, Chamindu Wickramasinghe

England Under-19: Rehan Ahmed, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest, Danial Ibrahim, Fateh Singh, Sonny Baker, James Coles, Archie Lenham, James Sales, Alex Horton, George Thomas

