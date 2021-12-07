SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 4th Youth ODI match, December 08, 09:45 am IST

SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 4th Youth ODI match between Sri Lanka Under-19 and England Under-19: Following the conclusion of three Youth One Day Internationals between Sri Lanka Under-19 and England Under-19, the host Sri Lanka have taken a lead by 2-1. The fourth ODI between the two sides will be conducted at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo at 09:45 am IST on December 08, Wednesday.

England made a brilliant start to the series as they defeated the hosts by 25 runs in the first match. However, Sri Lanka made a strong comeback in the series. The island nation hammered the Englishmen by a massive 148 runs.

The same was followed by the team registering another victory over the visitors by two wickets. Coming to play on Wednesday, England will have the last chance to save the series. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be hoping to deliver another all-around performance to take an unassailable lead.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka Under-19 and England Under-19; here is everything you need to know:

SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Telecast

Sri Lanka Under-19 vs England Under-19 game will not be telecasted in India

SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Live Streaming

The 4th Youth ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Match Details

The 4th Youth ODI will be hosted at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo at 09:45 am IST on December 08, Wednesday.

SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Chamindu Wickramasinghe

Vice-Captain: Shevon Daniel

Suggested Playing XI for SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Anjala Bandara, Alex Horton

Batters: Shevon Daniel, James Sales, Jacob Bethell

All-rounders: Rehan Ahmed, Dunith Wellalage, Chamindu Wickramasinghe

Bowlers: Ranuda Somarathne, Raveen de Silva, Benjamin Cliff

SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Probable XIs:

Sri Lanka Under-19: Shevon Daniel, Ranuda Somarathne, Pawan Pathiraja, Vinuja Ranpul, Malsha Tharupathi, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Anjala Bandara (wk), Raveen de Silva, Treveen Mathew, Dunith Wellalage (c), Matheesha Pathirana

England Under-19: Josh Baker, Joshua Boyden, Benjamin Cliff, George Thomas, Jacob Bethell (c), Tom Prest, James Sales, William Luxton, Rehan Ahmed, James Rew, Alex Horton (wk)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here