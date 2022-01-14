SL-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 match 2, January 14, 07:30 PM IST

SL-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 match 2 between Sri Lanka U19 and Scotland U19: Sri Lanka Under 19 will lock horns with Scotland Under 19 in the second match of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2021-22 on Friday, January in another Group D clash. The two teams are placed in a tough group (D) where Australia U19 and West Indies U19 are also part of. The Lankan U19 team made a good start into this tournament with two back-to-back victories in the warm-ups games against Uganda and Ireland U19 sides.

On the other hand, Scotland U19 had mixed results in their warm-up ties. They lost the first one to Ireland U19 by seven-wickets but managed to beat Uganda convincingly by 107 runs in the second game. However, they need to at their absolute best to upset Sri Lanka U19 in their opening fixture of the competition.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka U19 and Scotland U19; here is everything you need to know:

SL-U19 vs SCO-U19 ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Telecast

SL-U19 vs SCO-U19 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network channels in India.

SL-U19 vs SCO-U19 ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming

Sri Lanka U19 vs Scotland U19 game will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

SL-U19 vs SCO-U19 ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Match Details

Sri Lanka U19 vs Scotland U19 contest will be played at the Everest Cricket Club Ground, Georgetown, Guyana at 07:30 PM IST on Friday, January 14.

SL-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sadisha Rajapaksa

Vice-Captain: Tomas Mackintosh

Suggested Playing XI for SL-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Tomas Mackintosh

Batters: Shavon Daniel, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Pawan Pathiraja, Ranuda Somarathne

All-rounders: Dunith Wellalage, Charlie Peet, Sadisha Rajapaksa

Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana, Sean Fischer-Keogh, Olly Davidson

SL-U19 vs SCO-U19 Probable XIs:

Sri Lanka Under-19: Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Anjala Bandara (WK), Shavon Daniel, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Dunith Wellalage (C), Raveen de Silva, Pawan Pathiraja, Ranuda Somarathne, Yasiru Rodrigo, Matheesha Pathirana, Traveen Mathews

Scotland Under 19: Charlie Tear (WK), Olly Davidson, Samuel Elstone, Tomas Mackintosh, Muhaymen Majeed, Jack Jarvis, Lyle Robertson, Charlie Peet (C), Jamie Cairns, Aayush Dasmahapatra, Sean Fischer-Keogh

