SL v AUS: David Warner Loses Balance, Gets Out for 99 Against Sri Lanka | WATCH

David Warner tried his best to save the five-match series for Australia against Sri Lanka but failed as he missed out on a well-deserving hundred in the 4th ODI at Colombo. Chasing 259, Australia had lost their skipper for a duck, but Warner combined well with Mitchell Marsh and forged a 66-run stand to thwart an early resistance from the hosts. Nonetheless, they eventually managed to derail Australia’s chase especially after dismissing Warner one short of a superb century. The pitch was slowing down and Lankan spinners were extracting good turn from the wicket, but Warner kept at it only to fall just a whisker away from a century.

The batter had already committed to play the ball towards the cover, but spinner Dhananjaya De Silva anticipated this shot and made sure he took Warner by surprise who had stepped down the track only to miss the line. Wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella collected the ball and removed the bails in a flash.

Earlier Australia lost Marnus Labuschagne and wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey after they got starts but fell to the Sri Lankan spinners. The usually attacking Warner held fort to try and grind down the opposition attack as he got Travis Head for company and the two stitched together 58 runs for the fifth wicket.

De Silva bowled the left-handed Head for 27 and Maheesh Theekshana got Glenn Maxwell trapped lbw for one with a successful review after the on-field umpire denied the appeal.

But the big moment came when the left-handed Warner missed out on his ton after getting stumped off de Silva as the home team celebrated the key wicket.

Spinners Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay and fast bowler Chamika Karunaratne, who was the only regular seamer in the team, took two wickets each.

Pat Cummins’ late cameo of 35 and a 12-ball 15 by number 10 Matthew Kuhnemann, who hit three fours as Australia needed 19 from the 50th over, gave Sri Lanka a scare.

Earlier Asalanka rescued Sri Lanka from a precarious 34-3 as he put on 101 runs with Dhananjaya de Silva, who made 60.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here