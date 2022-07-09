SL v AUS: Protestors Reach Galle International Stadium, Watch Proceedings from Dutch Fort

Even as second Australia vs Sri Lanka Test match was underway at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium in Galle, a number of local residents tried to enter the arena, demanding an ouster of Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who has now fled the country after reports emerged that protesters barged into his place earlier this morning. Meanwhile videos and pictures went viral on social media as the cricket correspondents covering the match posted videos showing thousands marching towards the stadium. Some of them were stopped by security. Nonetheless, they made their way to the Galle Fort which overlooks the stadium. While some of them kept their protests on outside the stadium premises.



It all began in the month of May as the country went bankrupt, leaving millions of peoples jobless. Prominent newspapers had to lay off employees with some national news channels also following suit. This resulted in massive protests in the country; nonetheless, the Australian cricket team chose to visit the nation and the entire tour, first limited overs matches and then the second Test, had gone on amid the backdrop of significant social unrest and deteriorating economic conditions.

The protest has made it on to the fort overlooking the cricket. The cops can’t stop numbers like this pic.twitter.com/14HaQ2s7Qd — Andrew Fidel Fernando (@afidelf) July 9, 2022

The protest has come to the Galle International Stadium. While there is a Test match underway, what’s happening elsewhere and all around Sri Lanka today is way more significant. It’s the people’s call for change #SLvAus #LoveForLanka pic.twitter.com/9nYOlNz7Ar — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) July 9, 2022

Right outside the Mahinda Rajapaksa Pavilion of Galle International Stadium. pic.twitter.com/NJHUWYRsnL — Andrew Fidel Fernando (@afidelf) July 9, 2022



Meanwhile earlier protesters demanding the resignation of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa breached security barricades and entered his official residence, braving tear gas and water cannons forcing the leader to leave his compound. The protests broke in front of the cricket venue after a planned march from Galle to national capital Colombo.

Wishing our friends in Sri Lanka well; hope that there is peace and development post this turmoil. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 9, 2022

Good luck to everyone in Sri Lanka. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) July 9, 2022

The protesters aren’t going home – they’re in for long haul. pic.twitter.com/AJ7K5azEGW — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) July 9, 2022

Protesters in cranes, others on the back of trucks – it’s intense out there now, louder than ever and going nowhere. pic.twitter.com/WXmkwtb1cN — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) July 9, 2022

Sri Lanka Hold Fort After Early Strike

Sri Lanka lost one wicket before they survived an inspired spell of bowling from Australian quicks Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins on day two of the second Test on Saturday.

The hosts crawled to 65 for one at tea in response to Australia’s 364 in the first innings in Galle, but few spectators were watching from the stands, after a fresh outbreak of political unrest in the country.

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, on 35, and Kusal Mendis, on 23, were batting at the break, with Sri Lanka still trailing by 299 runs.

Sri Lanka were dealt an early blow when Mitchell Starc’s pace bowling got Pathum Nissanka to edge the ball to gully, where Cameron Green took a good catch.

