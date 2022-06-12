SL v Aus: Umpire Faces Fans' Wrath For Wide Ball Call-'Dharmasena Really Biased'

Sri Lanka stunned Australia in their third and final Twenty20 international after skipper Dasun Shanaka hit an undefeated half-century to lead his team home in a nail-biting finish on Saturday.

The hosts were chasing a target of 177 to finish the series on a high after going down miserably against the visitors in the first two matches.

Shanaka scored an unbeaten 54 off 25 balls with five fours and four sixes to seal a four-wicket victory.

Shanaka and tailender Chamika Karunaratne shared a 69-run stand for the seventh wicket after they had been struggling at 108 for six in the 15th over.

Sri Lanka needed 59 off the final three overs, with the pair facing lead bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Jhye Richardson.

Needing 19 off the final over bowled by Hazlewood, the skipper hit two fours and a mighty six to level the scores with one ball remaining.

Hazlewood then bowled a wide to hand the win to the home side.

Meanwhile, one of the umpiring incidents invited fans’ wrath at Kumar Dharmasena. This happened during the final ball of the penultimate over which was bowled by Jhye Richardson.

By this time, the bowler had already given away 16 runs in the first five balls of his over. He was trying for a dot ball and bowled a wide yorker which was called a “wide” by Dharmasena. This meant an extra ball and one odd run which now reduced the equation to 19 required off the final six deliveries.

– Kumara Dharmasena’s umpiring looked really biased towards SL in today’s #SLVSAUS

1. Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s LBW was clear plumb but he didn’t give it

2. Jhye Richardson’s 18.6 was not a wide from any angle, still gave it – Dasun Shanaka is a really good pace hitter — Koksal (@Koksal_PBKS) June 11, 2022

Do not forget the contribution of Dharmasena. — Yoosuf  (@PlatignumWater) June 11, 2022

Believe me, this has been given

” Wide ” By Mr. dharmasena 😇😇😠😠😤😤😤 Sri Lanka🇱🇰 playing with umpires too. Discrimination. #Australia #Cricket @ICC pic.twitter.com/xwipn7sW9o — 🏴‍☠️ Kirkut Expert (@ghante56) June 11, 2022

Dharmasena doing his things pic.twitter.com/nM84QeD15G — Rafay Awan🇵🇰 (@CricCrazyRafay) June 11, 2022

what a match won by Kumar #dharmasena for SL

Those delibrate wide just before last over was make and break

This time i am with u @daniel86cricket

need Neutral umpire#notcricket @ICC #AUSvsSL — Himanshu (@Himanshuehs) June 11, 2022



Shanaka’s knock, laced with five fours and four sixes with a whopping strike rate of 216, ensured that Sri Lanka scored 59 runs off the final three overs to win the match, which is also the most scored by any team to win a men’s T20 match in the last three overs, surpassing the previous record of 56 by Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League (BBL).

