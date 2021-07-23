SL v IND 2021: Deepak Chahar sings Bollywood classics along with Team India physio

Deepak Chahar, who steered India towards a win against Sri Lanka in the 2rd ODI with his match-winning knock of 69, took an opportunity to entertain his fans off the field. Chahar engaged in a musical jam session and was accompanied by the Indian cricket team physio, Niranjan Pandit. The duo together sang a number of old Hindi classics. The Agra-born cricketer turned bass guitarist for the duet performance.

The tracks rendered by them includedAaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche, Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se, Hai Apna Dil To Awara and Kya Hua Tera Wada. A video of Chahar and Pandit singing a medley was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) on Twitter. The post was shared on July 22 and was captioned, “The retro medley ft. Deepak Chahar and Niranjan Pandit - Team India physio for the Sri Lanka series.”

Chahar remained unbeaten at 69 from 82 balls during the thrilling second ODI clash against the hosts. When India was 7 down at 193, chasing a target of 276 runs, Chahar held his end of the fort and came out all guns blazing for his side. He was joined by vice-captain Bhuveneshwar Kumar to stitch an important 84-run partnership. India won the match with five balls to spare.

Speaking at a virtual conference post-match, Chahar said that watching the skipper of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), MS Dhoni from the dugout helped him take the match deep in Colombo. He said, “Watching MS Dhoni close out matches has been a big factor. I have watched him for a long period and I have always seen him finishing matches.”

India and Sri Lanka will meet for the third and final ODI on July 23 at R Premadasa Stadium. The touring nation is currently leading the series 2-0.

