SL v Pak: Former Pak Skipper Questions Why This Player Wasn't Picked For Sri Lanka Tour After Big Loss

After beating Sri Lanka in the first Test, Pakistan lost the next Test match to squander the two-match series 1-1. Prabath Jayasuriya was at it again, turning the ball and went onto pick 8 wickets in the match including a five-wicket haul in the second innings, which proved to be the game-changer on the final day.

Meanwhile, former Pak captain Rashid Latif questioned team selection, citing one all-rounder who could have made an impact to the side. He said while Sri Lankan spinners were on the money, Pakistan spinners bombed on the same pitch, handing away a crucial advantage to the hosts.

Coming back to Rashid, he cited Shadab Khan and questioned the skipper Babar Azam why wasn’t this particular player was not included in the side for a tour like Sri Lanka.

He was mentioning Shadab Khan, who played his last Test in 2020.

“Very few have the potential to identify talent. I think we were a bit late. During PSL, Shadab Khan was in very good form. I don’t think there is a better all-rounder than him in this country. So, why wasn’t he given a chance? I want to ask this to selection committee, as well as Babar (Azam),” Latif said on his official YouTube channel Caught Behind.

“We don’t give him a chance in first-class as well, we permitted him to go play in a league in Bangaldesh while the first-class cricket was going on here. So, we didn’t prepare well. People think we don’t have spinners, but we didn’t prepare them as well. Shadab should’ve been given an opportunity this season. We have to bring him back to Test cricket,” the former Pakistan wicketkeeper further said.

