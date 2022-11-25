SL vs AFG 2022: When and Where to Watch the One Day Series Between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan

The Afghanistan cricket team is all set to tour Sri Lanka for a three-match One Day series. All three games will be conducted at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on November 25, November 27, and November 30.

The ODI series is of the utmost importance for both teams as it will impact their qualification chances for the ODI World Cup that is scheduled in India next year. Afghanistan occupy the seventh place in the points table. They played their last ODI series in June last year against Zimbabwe. The three-match series against Zimbabwe saw the Afghans win by 3-0. The team has all the key players available for selection and thus they will be going with their full strength. However, the team might be low on confidence as they failed to even win a single league match in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are in a tough position in the Super League table. They are in 10th place. The island nation needs to win most of its upcoming ODI series to qualify for the World Cup. Sri Lanka also failed to live up to the expectations in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Coming to the head-to-head record, Sri Lanka have an edge. They have defeated Afghanistan three times in four matches.

Where to watch the first One Day International between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan?

The three-match ODI series will not be telecasted in India. The Afghanistan tour of Sri Lanka 2022 will be streamed live on the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan squads for 1st ODI:

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zia-ur-Rehman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dananjaya Lakshan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dinesh Chandimal, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan, Asitha Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana

