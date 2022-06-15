CricketNext

1-MIN READ

SL vs AUS 2022, Watch: David Warner's One-handed Catch Leaves Teammate Ashton Agar Stunned

David Warner left an impression with an excellent catch. (AP Photo)

David Warner left an impression with an excellent catch. (AP Photo)

Agar instinctively began celebrating the dismissal before it dawned on him what Warner had just pulled off as the left-arm spinner had both his hands on his head. De Silva was out on 7

Cricketnext Staff

Australia cricketer David Warner pulled off an excellent one-handed catch during the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Monday to dismiss Dhananjaya de Silva, an attempt which left bowler Ashton Agar in disbelief.

Struggling to get his innings going, De Silva tried to chip one over the in-field hoping for a four in the 26th over. Warner, who was stationed at mid-on, took a couple of steps to his right and timed his leap well to grab the ball with his left-hand, sending the Sri Lankan batter back to the dressing room.

Agar instinctively began celebrating the dismissal before it dawned on him what Warner had just pulled off as the left-arm spinner had both his hands on his head. De Silva was out on 7.

Watch the catch below:

Agar finished with figures of 2/49 from his 10 overs.

Meanwhile, thanks to brilliant half-centuries from their top-three and a late blitz from Wanindu Hasaranga, the hosts posted a good total of 300/7 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium after opting to bat first. Pathum Nissanka made 56 while Danushka Gunathilaka scored 55.

No 3 Kusal Mendis was their top-scorer with 86 off 87 before Hasarana belted 37 off 19 with the help of six fours leading the late flourish.

Chasing 301, Australia lost opener Warner for a three-ball duck before Steve Smith (53) and Aaron Finch (44) led a quick recovery. A 90-minute rain-break meant the innings was reduced to 44 overs and the tourists’ target was revised to 282 under DLS.

Glenn Maxwell then played superbly, hitting an unbeaten 51-ball 80 with the help of six fours and as many sixes to guide Australia to a two-wicket win. Australia now lead 1-0 in the five-match series.

“It was a good game of cricket, that innings by Maxwell was pure class. Showed a lot of skill. We were one wicket behind where we would have liked to be towards the end, but that was an extraordinary innings by Maxwell, a few more wickets in hand would have been ideal,” Aussie skipper Finch said at the post-match presentation.

The second ODI will be played on Thursday at the same venue.

first published:June 15, 2022, 08:52 IST