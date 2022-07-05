SL vs AUS : Angelo Mathews Recovers From Covid-19 in Time for Second Test

Veteran Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews has recovered from Covid-19 and will also be available for the second Test against Australia, which starts on July 8, the Sri Lankan Cricket (SLC) confirmed on Tuesday.

Mathews tested positive late on Day 2 of the first Test and was subsequently ruled out of the contest and Oshada Fernando was called in as his replacement.

“Angelo Mathews, who contracted Covid-19 has recovered and will be available for selections for the 2nd Test. Medical clearance has been given for the player to engage in the game. Accordingly, Mathews will rejoin the team, starting today,” tweeted SLC.

Australia are leading the two-match series 1-0, after sealing a convincing win in the first Test by 10 wickets.

The Pat Cummins led Australia are currently sitting at the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings with a win percentage of 77.78 while Sri Lanka are No.6 with 47.62 win percentage.

A win in the final outing will not only help the hosts share the series trophy, they will climb above West Indies and Pakistan in the WTC table.

