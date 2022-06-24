SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction For 5th ODI: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Sri Lanka vs Australia 2022, June 24, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 2:30 PM IST

SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s (Friday) fifth ODI match between Sri Lank and Delhi Capitals: Sri Lanka might have won the ODI series against Australia but the hosts will still be looking to keep their winning momentum alive as the two teams take on each other in the final match today. The final match of the series is slated to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
In the penultimate match, Sri Lanka secured a thrilling four-wicket victory to seal the series. Batting first, Sri Lanka registered a total of 258 runs. Batter Charith Asalanka (110 runs off 106 balls) scored a blistering ton to help his side in reaching a formidable score. In reply, the Aaron Finch-led side were bundled out for 254.
Earlier, the Aussies had kicked off the series on a promising note as they managed to win the first ODI by two wickets. Later, Sri Lanka scripted a remarkable comeback to win three consecutive matches and clinch the series.
Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka and Australia; here is everything you need to know:
SL vs AUS Telecast
The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Sri Lanka vs Australia match.
SL vs AUS Live Streaming
The match between Sri Lanka and Australia is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.
SL vs AUS Match Details
The SL vs AUS match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, June 24, at 2:30 pm IST.
SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Glenn Maxwell
Vice-Captain: Dhananjaya de Silva
Suggested Playing XI for SL vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey
Batters: David Warner, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Dhananjaya de Silva
Bowlers: Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Pat Cummins
Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) Possible XIs
Sri Lanka Predicted Line-up: Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana
Australia Predicted Line-up: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood
