SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction For 2nd ODI: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs Sri Lanka vs Australia 2022, June 16, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, 2:30 PM IST

SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s (June 16) Second ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia: After suffering a two-wicket defeat against Australia in the first ODI, Sri Lanka will be aiming to level the series as the two teams are set to face each other in the second match on Thursday. The second ODI of the five-match series is scheduled to be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

In the first ODI of the series, batting first, the hosts displayed a solid show as they registered a defendable total of 300/7 in 50 overs. Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis (86 not out off 87 balls) exhibited terrific batting skills to help his side in reaching a formidable total.

For the visitors the target in the rain-curtailed first ODI got changed eventually. Aussies had to reach 282 runs from 44 overs (D/L method) in order to take a vital lead in the series. Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (80 not out off 51 balls) offered a stunning show as the Aaron Finch-led side reached the revised target in 42.3 overs.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka and Australia; here is everything you need to know:

SL vs AUS Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Sri Lanka vs Australia second ODI.

SL vs AUS Live Streaming

The second ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

SL vs AUS Match Details

The SL vs AUS match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Thursday, June 16, at 2:30 PM IST.

SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Vice-Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Dunith Wellalage

Bowlers: Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, Maheesh Theekshana

Sri Lanka vs Australia Possible XIs

Sri Lanka Predicted Line-up: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia Predicted Line-up: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here