SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Second Test on July 8 at 10:00 am IST

SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s (July 8) second Test match between Sri Lanka and Australia: After enduring a 10-wicket loss, hosts Sri Lanka will take on Australia in the second Test match of the series that begins on Friday, July 8. The match will be played at the Galle International Stadium from 10:00 am IST.

The Australian side looked in ominous form as they humbled the Lankan Lions at home. After opting to bat first the Lankans were stunned by an amazing display of spin bowling from Nathan Lyon who picked up another fifer in the first innings.

Trailing by 212 runs in the first innings, opener Usman Khawaja provided a good start to the Aussies with his 71-run knock. Contributions from all-rounder Cameron Green (77) and keeper Alex Carey(45) helped Australia to reach a total of 321 runs.

The Lankan batters failed yet again in the second innings as they were bowled out for mere 113 runs. The spin duo of Lyon and Travis Head bagged 4 wickets each. With just 10 runs as the target, the Kangaroos registered a big win against the Lankans.

Dimuth Karunaratne and his men will be trying to salvage their pride in the final match of the series. Another win would help the Aussies to climb one position in the World Test championship.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka and Australia; here is everything you need to know:

SL vs AUS Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Sri Lanka vs Australia second Test match.

SL vs AUS Live Streaming

The second Test match between Sri Lanka and Australia is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

SL vs AUS Match Details

The SL vs AUS match will be played at the Galle International Stadium on Friday, July 8, at 10:00 am IST.

SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Steve Smith

Vice-Captain: Nathan Lyon

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alex Carey

Batsmen: Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Dinesh Chandimal, Dimuth Karunaratene

All-rounders: Travis Head, Ramesh Mendis, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Prabat Jayasuriya, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon

Sri Lanka vs Australia Possible Starting XI:

Sri Lanka Predicted Starting Line-up: Dimuth Karunaratene (c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Dimuth Wellalage, Prabat Jayasuriya, Chanika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: Pat Cummins (c) David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschangne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson.

