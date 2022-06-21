SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction For 4th ODI: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable XIs, Sri Lanka vs Australia 2022, June 21, R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, 2:30 PM IST

URL: SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Sri Lanka vs Australia Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for tomorrow’s (Tuesday) fourth ODI SL vs AUS match, June 21, 2:30 pm IST

SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Tuesday’s fourth ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia: Sri Lanka completed a stunning comeback in the ODI series against Australia after securing a six-wicket victory in the third match on Sunday. Australia will have to win the next encounter to keep their aspirations of winning the ODI series alive. The penultimate match of the series is slated to be played on Tuesday (June 21) at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Australia began the ODI series on a positive note as they claimed a two-wicket win in the first encounter. The hosts scripted a prompt comeback in the next match as they earned a 26-run triumph in the second ODI to level the series.

On Sunday, the Dasun Shanaka-led side registered a six-wicket win to clinch a 2-1 lead. After enduring a defeat in the T20I series against the Aussies, Sri Lanka will be determined to vanquish their opponents in the fifty-over format.

Ahead of the fourth ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia; here is everything you need to know:

SL vs AUS Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Sri Lanka vs Australia fourth ODI match.

SL vs AUS Live Streaming

The fourth ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

SL vs AUS Match Details

The SL vs AUS fourth ODI match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday, June 21, at 2:30 pm IST.

SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Vice-Captain: Alex Carey

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Crickets

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Aaron Finch

All-rounders: Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Jeffrey Vandersay, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, Maheesh Theekshana

Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) Possible XIs

Sri Lanka Predicted Line-up: Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage

Australia Predicted Line-up: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

