SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Sri Lanka vs Australia Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tuesday’s first ODI SL vs AUS match, June 14, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, 2:30 pm IST

SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Tuesday’s first ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia: Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka shifts from the T20 format to the ODIs after the visitors clinched the T20 series 2-1. Both the teams will now square off in a five-match ODI series starting on Tuesday, June 14. The Sri Lankan side will be hoping to put up a better performance in the 50-over format.

The first ODI will take place in the Pallekele stadium in Kandy. The Lankan side will be led by captain Dasun Shanaka. The batting would depend on Kusal Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva while the bowling department will be led by Niroshan Dickwella and Nuwan Thushara. All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga will provide some much-needed balance to the sub-continent team.

The Australian team will be looking to win the ODI series after securing the T20 series. The visitors have been playing well under captain Aaron Finch. The star batting duo of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith will have the responsibility to lead the Australian batting lineup. The ‘big show’ Glenn Maxwell’s form is a concern for the Aussies. The star all-rounder will be looking to fire on all cylinders in Pallekele.

Ahead of the first ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia; here is everything you need to know:

SL vs AUS Telecast

The match between Sri Lanka and Australia will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

SL vs AUS Live Streaming

The match between Sri Lanka and Australia is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

SL vs AUS Match Details

The SL vs AUS match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, June 14, at 2:30 pm IST.

SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne

Vice-Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Alex Carey

Batsmen: David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne , Dhananjaya de Silva

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Mitchell Swepson, Dushmantha Chameera

Sri Lanka vs Australia Possible Starting XI:

Sri Lanka Predicted Starting Line-up: Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Nuwan Thushara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Swepson

