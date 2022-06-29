SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Sri Lanka vs Australia Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Wednesday's 1st Test match, June 29, Galle International Stadium, 10:00 am IST

SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Wednesday’s (June 29) first Test match between Sri Lanka and Australia: After securing an emphatic victory in the T20I series, Sri Lanka are set to take on Australia in a two-match Test series. The first Test match of the series is scheduled to start on Wednesday (June 29) at the Galle International Stadium.

Sri Lanka come into the fixture after registering a 3-2 victory in the ODI series against Australia. The visitors had kicked off the series on a promising note after registering a two-wicket win in the first match. But later, Sri Lanka scripted three back-to-back wins to seal the series. Eventually, Aussies did win the fifth match to finish the series on a winning note.

Though, in the T20I series, the visitors had pulled off 2-1 win.

During their last encounter in the longest format of the game, Australia had managed to clinch an emphatic 366-run triumph.

Out of their last five Test meetings, Sri Lanka secured three wins and the Aussies emerged victorious in the remaining two games.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka and Australia; here is everything you need to know:

SL vs AUS Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Sri Lanka vs Australia first Test match.

SL vs AUS Live Streaming

The first Test match between Sri Lanka and Australia is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

SL vs AUS Match Details

The SL vs AUS match will be played at the Galle International Stadium on Wednesday, June 29, at 10:00 am IST.

SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: David Warner

Vice-Captain: Dhananjaya de Silva

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Niroshan Dickwella

Batsmen: Angelo Mathews, Dimuth Karunaratne, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, David Warner

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon



Sri Lanka vs Australia Possible Starting XI:

Sri Lanka Predicted Starting Line-up: Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Ramesh Mendis, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (captain), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here