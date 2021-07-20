SL vs IND, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs India Live Streaming Online

After producing a cracking of a game in the first One Day International, Sri Lanka will square off against India in the second ODI of the three-match series. The thrilling encounter will be played on Tuesday, July 20 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India are expected to pull off another victory against the feeble Sri Lanka side.

The visitors completely dominated the match in the first ODI, courtesy of their aggressive batting line-up. Sri Lanka managed to give India a target of 262 runs on the back of a 43-run knock by Chamika Karunaratne. For India, the bowling unit delivered a disciplined performance. Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Kuldeep Yadav returned with two wickets each.

Chasing 263, the Men in Blue didn’t face any difficulty. Prithvi Shaw gave a dream start to the visitors with his quickfire knock of 43 runs off 24 deliveries. Ishan Kishan also played a terrific knock of 59 off 42. Meanwhile, it was Shikhar Dhawan who stole all the thunder. On his captaincy debut, Dhawan played a sensible knock of 86 to steer India to victory by seven wickets.

It will be a do-or-die game for Sri Lanka on Tuesday and they will be expected to bring their A game to the fore to save the series.

The SL vs IND 2nd ODI is scheduled to be played at 03:00 pm IST on Tuesday, July 20.

When will the 2nd ODImatch Sri Lanka (SL) vs India (IND) start?

The 2nd ODI will be played on Tuesday, July 20.

Where will the 2nd ODI match Sri Lanka (SL) vs India (IND) be played?

The match will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will the 2nd ODI match Sri Lanka (SL) vs India (IND) begin?

The match will begin at 03:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd ODI match Sri Lanka (SL) vs India (IND)?

The ODI series between Sri Lanka and India will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd ODI match Sri Lanka (SL) vs India (IND)?

The ODI series between Sri Lanka and India is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

SL vs IND 2nd ODI, Sri Lanka probable playing XI against India: Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Chamika Karunaratne, Lakshan Sandakan and Dushmantha Chameera

SL vs IND 2nd ODI, India probable playing XI against Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (wk), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, and Krunal Pandya

