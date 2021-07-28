SL vs IND, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs India Live Streaming Online

The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will play host to India and Sri Lanka as they will lock horns with each other in the second T20 International of the three-match series. The momentous game is scheduled to be played on July 28, Wednesday at 8:00 pm IST.

A comfortable victory in the first T20 International by 38 runs has successfully given India an upper hand in the series. The hosts will be hoping to replicate their performance from the first T20I on Wednesday to register a series win. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are in deep trouble and need to take some strict measures to save themselves from an embarrassing defeat in the shortest format of the game.

During the first T20I, the host’s bowling unit delivered a decent performance as they stopped India to a below-average score of 164 in 20 overs. Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga were the highest wicket-takers for Sri Lanka with two wickets each. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for India with his sublime half-century.

Chasing 165, Sri Lanka batters failed to take advantage of the momentum provided by the bowlers. The pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar ran through the host’s batting line-up to pick four wickets. A disciplined bowling effort from India ensured that Sri Lanka were stopped by 126.

The SL vs IND 2nd T20I is scheduled to be played at 08:00 pm IST on Wednesday, July 28.

When will the 2nd T20I match Sri Lanka (SL) vs India (IND) start?

The 2nd T20I will be played on Wednesday, July 28.

Where will the 2nd T20I match Sri Lanka (SL) vs India (IND) be played?

The second T20 International will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will the 2nd T20I match Sri Lanka (SL) vs India (IND) begin?

The second T20 International will begin at 08:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd T20I match Sri Lanka (SL) vs India (IND)?

The three-match T20I series between Sri Lanka and India will be televised on Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20I match Sri Lanka (SL) vs India (IND)?

The three-match T20I series between Sri Lanka and India will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

SL vs IND 2nd T20I, Sri Lanka probable playing XI against India: Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya

SL vs IND 2nd T20I, India probable playing XI against Sri Lanka: Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy.

