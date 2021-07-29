SL vs IND, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs India Live Streaming Online

The last match of the momentous India tour of Sri Lanka will be played on July 29, Thursday at 8:00 pm IST. The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will play host to India and Sri Lanka as they will lock horns with each other in the last T20 International of the three-match series.

The T20I match on Thursday will act as a tie-breaker between both sides as the three-match series is leveled at 1-1. Sri Lanka scripted a victory in the second T20 International by four wickets to keep themselves alive. Entering the contest on Thursday, the hosts will fancy continuing the winning momentum to seal the series.

India, on the other hand, are undergoing a crisis due to the Covid-19 scare in the team. Despite the loss in the second T20I, the visitors can’t make many changes as most of the main players are in the isolation. However, the Men in Blue still have the talent and temperament to win the third T20I against Sri Lanka and script a win in the T20I series.

The SL vs IND 3rd T20I is scheduled to be played at 08:00 pm IST on Thursday, July 29.

When will the 3rd T20I match Sri Lanka (SL) vs India (IND) start?

The 3rd T20I will be played on Thursday, July 29.

Where will the 3rd T20I match Sri Lanka (SL) vs India (IND) be played?

The third T20 International will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will the 3rd T20I match Sri Lanka (SL) vs India (IND) begin?

The last T20 International of the three-match series will begin at 08:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd T20I match Sri Lanka (SL) vs India (IND)?

The three-match T20I series between Sri Lanka and India will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20I match Sri Lanka (SL) vs India (IND)?

The three-match T20I series between Sri Lanka and India will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

SL vs IND 3rd T20I, Sri Lanka probable playing XI against India: Minod Bhanuka(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka(c), Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Ramesh Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne

SL vs IND 3rd T20I, India probable playing XI against Sri Lanka: Chetan Sakariya, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Sanju Samson(w), Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Varun Chakravarthy, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal

