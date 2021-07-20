SL vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 2nd ODI match, July 20, 03:00 pm IST

SL vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd ODI between Sri Lanka and India:The second One Day International of the high-profile three-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and India will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on July 20, Tuesday at 03:00 pm IST. India are deemed as the favorites to win the second One Day International and clinch the ODI series by 2-0.

The first ODI saw the visiting India completely outclassing Sri Lanka by delivering a comprehensive performance. Batting first, the hosts managed to put 262 runs on the scoreboard. Chamika Karunaratne top-scored for Sri Lanka as he added 43 runs to the scoreboard.

Chasing 263, India produced a destructive batting show as Prithivi Shaw and Ishan Kishan played sublime knocks of 43 off 24 and 59 off 42. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan played a sensible knock of unbeaten 86 runs off 95 balls to help India win by seven wickets.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka and India; here is everything you need to know:

SL vs IND Telecast

Sri Lanka vs India match will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network

SL vs IND Live Streaming

The match between SL vs IND is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

SL vs IND Match Details

The second One Day International of the three-match series between Sri Lanka and India will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on July 20, Tuesday at 03:00 pm IST.

SL vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Prithvi Shaw

Vice-Captain- Shikhar Dhawan

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Dasun Shanaka, Prithvi Shaw, Avishka Fernando

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva

Bowlers: Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

SL vs IND Probable XIs:

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Chamika Karunaratne, Lakshan Sandakan and Dushmantha Chameera

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (wk), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, and Krunal Pandya

