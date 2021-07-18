SL vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for 1st ODI between Sri Lanka and India, July 18 03:00 pm IST

SL vs IND dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for the 1st ODI match between Sri Lanka and India July 18 1500 IST

The first ODI match of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka will kick off on Sunday, July 18, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Even though many senior stars including the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah are missing from the squad, the team is not short on star power.

Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Indian squad for the first time in his career. He will be supported by his vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The team will also have the wisdom of former skipper Rahul Dravid, who has been appointed as India coach.

In addition, the tour is also a golden opportunity to test the ability of India’s young and upbringing stars like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, K Gowtham, Nitish Rana and Varun Chakravarthy

On the other hand, Sri Lanka is coming into this series on the back of embarrassing series losses at the hands of England in both the ODI and T20I formats.

Ahead of the 1st ODI match between Sri Lanka and India; here is everything you need to know:

SL vs IND Telecast

Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the 1st ODI match between Sri Lanka and India.

SL vs IND Live Streaming

The 1st ODI match between Sri Lanka and India can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

SL vs IND Match Details

The 1st ODI match between SL vs IND will be played on Sunday, July 18 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The ODI game between Sri Lanka and India will start at 03:00 pm (IST).

SL vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Shikhar Dhawan

Vice-Captain- Deepak Chahar

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Avishka Fernando, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Dushmantha Chameera, Yuzvendra Chahal

SL vs IND Probable XIs:

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lahiru Kumara/Kasun Rajitha, Akila Dananjaya and Dushmantha Chameera

India Predicted Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson (wk), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav/Rahul Chahar and Navdeep Saini

