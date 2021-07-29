SL vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 3rd T20I match, July 29, 08:00 pm IST

SL vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd T20I between Sri Lanka and India: The last T20 International of the three-match between India and Sri Lanka is slated to begin at 08:00 pm IST. The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the third T20I between the two sides on July 29, Thursday at 08:00 pm IST. The contest on Thursday is going to be an exciting one as the three-match series is leveled at 1-1.

India delivered a stunning performance in the first T20I match as they scripted a win by 38 runs. However, disciplined performance against an inexperienced and vulnerable Indian side during the second T20 International fetched Sri Lanka a victory by four wickets.

The all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva was the top-performer for the hosts as he played a knock of 40 runs to help them chase 133 in 20 overs. Sri Lanka will hope to deliver another brilliant performance on Thursday to seal the series. India, on the other hand, will be looking forward to a better batting performance. Though the visitors won’t be playing their full strength, they will be the favorites to win the third T20 International and the series.

As India and Sri Lanka are gearing up for the second T20I; here is everything you need to know:

SL vs IND Telecast

The three-match T20I series between Sri Lanka and India will be televised on Sony Sports Network.

SL vs IND Live Streaming

The three-match T20I series between Sri Lanka and India is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

SL vs IND Match Details

India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the last T20 International of the three-match series on Thursday. The match will be played on July 29 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 08:00 pm IST.

SL vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Shikhar Dhawan

Vice-Captain- Dhananjaya de Silva

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Dasun Shanaka, Devdutt Padikkal, Avishka Fernando, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Akila Dananjaya, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

SL vs IND Probable XIs:

Sri Lanka: Minod Bhanuka(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka(c), Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Ramesh Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne

India: Chetan Sakariya, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Sanju Samson(w), Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Varun Chakravarthy, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal

