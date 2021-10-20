SL vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Sri Lanka vs Ireland, October 20, 07:30 pm IST

SL vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between Sri Lanka and Ireland: Sri Lanka (SL) will square off against Ireland (IRE) on Wednesday, October 20, in the eighth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 round 1. The match between Sri Lanka and Ireland will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm (IST).

Sri Lanka started their World Cup campaign in fine fashion by defeating Namibia in their tournament opener by seven wickets on Monday in Abu Dhabi. And, today, when they will be up against Ireland, they will look to confirm their berth for the Super 12 by winning this game and consolidating their position in the top two of Group A table.

Muck like Islanders, Ireland also started the tournament with a seven-wicket win over the Netherlands and will look to seal their position for the next round of the event by winning this game.

Ahead of today’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Sri Lanka and Ireland; here is everything you need to know:

SL vs IRE Telecast

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Sri Lanka vs Ireland match.

SL vs IRE Live Streaming

Sri Lanka vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match can be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

SL vs IRE Match Details

The match between Sri Lanka and Ireland is scheduled to take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, October 20 at 07:30 pm IST.

SL vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kusal Perera

Vice-captain: Andy Balbirnie

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera

Batters: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Avishka Fernando

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Maheesh Theekshana

SL vs IRE Probable XIs:

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI: Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana and Dushmantha Chameera

Ireland Predicted Playing XI: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andy Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Neil Rock (wk), Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Ben White and Josh Little

